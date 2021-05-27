'Blue Miracle' Review: A Real-Life Underdog Triumph Becomes a Wholesomely Hokey Family Film

Though it may feel like the wait between Jigsaw — the last and not-terrible entry into the somehow still-kicking Saw franchise — and Darren Lynn Bousman’s Spiral: From the Book of Saw lasted nearly as long as the wait between Saw 3D and the former film, it actually hasn’t been that long. Had it come out when it was originally scheduled to in May 2020, it might have actually felt less like a legacy sequel and more just like a good ol’ fashioned in-continuity reboot, but the added distance of that extra lost year makes it feel, at first glance, like Spiral is a big step forward for the franchise. For what might be the first time, they have a legitimate killer app: The presence of real, marketable movie stars like Chris Rock (who, though he’s not credited as a writer, wrote a treatment for the film as well), Samuel L. Jackson, and Max Minghella, who offer a bit of prestige similar in the way that having Telly Savalas show up in your Spaghetti Western meant that people might actually watch it. But with Rock’s presence, especially as a creative force behind this project, comes the expectation of meaning, or at least some modicum of entertainment beyond the fantastic and bloody traps that Bousman and his second-unit directors come up with. Sadly, Spiral doesn’t quite live up to that pedigree: It’s more of the same Saw, but without the polish or, more importantly, genuine batshit deranged insanity lurking behind each corner.