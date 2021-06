Today, Ideaison announces the lineup for RETROSPEKT a two-day multi-genre immersive micro music and art festival at the Moxy South Beach on July 10-11, 2021. The new kind of “micro” music festival (under 1K capacity/day) was born from the success of a virtual music festival in the heart of Covid. Now it’s going “hybrid” as the experience, and fans will be live-streamed on Twitch, with select acts paid per show on Cisco Adler & Donavon Frankenreiter’s Concert Live stream platform Nocap. A limited capacity will be afforded the opportunity of being in the stream and at the shows LIVE in Miami.