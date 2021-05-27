newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Aaron Hicks Expected to Miss Rest of Season With Wrist Injury

By Max Goodman
Posted by 
InsideThePinstripes
InsideThePinstripes
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X1lVw_0aDhCqb100

NEW YORK — It was always a possibility when Aaron Hicks hurt his left wrist and learned he needed surgery. Now, it's the expectation.

Hicks will likely miss the rest of the 2021 season after undergoing left wrist surgery, Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed on Thursday afternoon.

The center fielder has a torn sheath in his wrist and his subsequent rehab—four-to-six months from now—should take him into the offseason.

"It looks like it's gonna cost him the year," Boone said. "This is definitely not something that you want to rush back from. So it's my understanding that it'll probably spill into the offseason."

If Hicks does in fact miss the remainder of this season, he'll finish the year with 32 games played. Hicks hit .194 (21-for-108) with four home runs, 13 runs scored and 30 strikeouts in that span.

This isn't the first time the switch-hitter will finish the season with a frustratingly low number of games played. Over six seasons with the Yankees, Hicks is averaging just over 82 games per season, appearing in 100-plus contests only twice.

In his place, barring any trades to acquire an additional outfielder, New York will lean on veteran Brett Gardner heavily in center field. The Yankees' longest-tenured player has been in the lineup practically every game since Hicks went down earlier this month.

Boone alluded to giving Clint Frazier a shot in center in the future, a position the outfielder played in the minor leagues. New York also promoted prospect Estevan Florial on Thursday for a doubleheader, but that could be a short-term move with a need for a position player on the bench.

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), on Facebook (also @MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

InsideThePinstripes

InsideThePinstripes

New York City, NY
77
Followers
205
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideThePinstripes is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the New York Yankees

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Hicks
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Estevan Florial
Person
Brett Gardner
Person
Clint Frazier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Left Field#Home Games#Rehab#Home Field#Wrist Surgery#Veteran Brett Gardner#Four To Six Months#Center Field#Prospect Estevan Florial#Rush#Follow Max Goodman#100 Plus Contests
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
News Break
MLB
News Break
Facebook
Related
MLBPosted by
InsideThePinstripes

Yankees to 'Prioritize' Left-Handed Bats at Trade Deadline

If the Yankees make any moves at the Trade Deadline this summer, don't be surprised if New York goes after a left-handed hitter. According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Yankees will "prioritize" left-handed bats, attempting to address one of this team's most glaring weaknesses through the first few months of the season.
MLBPosted by
InsideThePinstripes

Kluber Spins Gem, Striking Out 10 in 100th Career Win

When the Yankees signed Corey Kluber this offseason, bringing the right-hander in on a one-year deal, there was no way to know what to expect. Kluber pitched in one inning last season, making just seven starts the year before that due to a myriad of injuries. Even with those question...
MLBPosted by
InsideThePinstripes

Yankees 'Hoping' Rougned Odor's Left Knee Injury Isn't Serious After Scary Collision

After exiting Tuesday night's win over the Astros, following a collision at home plate, the Yankees are hopeful that Rougned Odor's left knee injury isn't too serious. Odor remained on the ground for several minutes, visibly in pain after landing awkwardly while touching home plate in the sixth inning. Scoring from first after an errant throw from third baseman Alex Bregman, Odor barreled into Astros catcher Martín Maldonado as he attempted to sneak past an incoming tag from the backstop and touch home plate.
MLBPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Yankees staffer tests positive for COVID; Hicks goes on IL

BALTIMORE — (AP) — The New York Yankees have had another positive COVID-19 test, this one involving a staff member, manager Aaron Boone said before their game against the Orioles on Sunday. Boone did not identify the staff member, saying he was part of the team’s support staff. Another staff...
MLBdarnews.com

Judge hits 2 more homers vs O's, sends Yankees to 5-4 win

BALTIMORE (AP) -- Aaron Judge hit two more home runs against Baltimore, Gio Urshela had a go-ahead, pinch-hit shot and the New York Yankees overcame a spate of injuries to beat the Orioles 5-4 Friday night. Judge is now 10 for 19 with five home runs facing the Orioles this...
MLBPosted by
InsideThePinstripes

Giancarlo Stanton Thriving as Yanks’ No. 2 hitter

Giancarlo Stanton doesn’t look like a conventional No. 2 hitter. He doesn’t connect like one, either. But the Yankees slugger is prospering now that he’s found a home closer to the top of the order. Stanton has 12 starts batting second this year, the first one coming on April 9,...
MLBPosted by
InsideThePinstripes

Series Preview: New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles

After taking two-of-three from their AL East rival Tampa Bay Rays, the New York Yankees will continue their 10-game road trip by heading up north to face the Baltimore Orioles for a three-game weekend series at Camden Yards. Last time around, the Yankees split a four-game series in Baltimore. That...
MLBPosted by
InsideThePinstripes

Yankees Offense Leading the Charge During Recent Hot Streak

Don’t look now, but the New York Yankees are above .500 after winning 10 of their last 14 games. After an abysmal 5-10 start to the season, the Yankees have the second-best record in baseball since April 20 (10-4). If you take a peek at the standings, the Yankees at 15-14 overall, just 2.5 games back of the Boston Red Sox in the American League East.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Heading to injured list

Manager Aaron Boone said after Saturday's win over the Orioles that Hicks (wrist) will be placed on the injured list, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports. The team was hoping the 31-year-old would be able to avoid the injured list despite tearing a sheath that holds a tendon in his left wrist, but it's not a major surprise he still ended up on the shelf. Boone previously said it's possible Hicks would receive surgery, so his return timeline remains unclear while the next step in the recovery is determined. Brett Gardner should see increased time in center field for the Yankees in the meantime.
MLBPosted by
WDBO

Yankees DH Stanton on 10-day injured list with quad strain

ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday by the New York Yankees because of a left quad strain. The Yankees made the move before the opener of their four-game series in Texas. It was retroactive to Friday, the day after he last played. He was held out of all three games during a weekend series in Baltimore.
MLBLone Star Ball

Week 7 Recap: Swept for the Week & Yankees Series Preview

Series record: 6-7 The Rangers celebrated getting to .500 by losing five straight on the road. They’re now their season worst six games under .500. So that’s...cool? Not only was the .500 record short lived, they also broke their winning streak of four game series thanks to looking absolutely lost in Houston. They were outscored this week 33-17.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Not starting Saturday

Hicks (wrist) is not starting Saturday's game against the Orioles, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports. The Yankees have expressed hope that Hicks can return to the lineup this weekend, but that will not occur Saturday. A trip to the injured list remains a possibility for the switch-hitting center fielder, who's hitting a dreadful .194 on the season.