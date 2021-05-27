The Cowan Museum invites patrons to harvest fresh herbs at the kitchen garden

Come and harvest fresh herbs for free in the kitchen garden at the Cowan Museum of History and Science, located at 411 S. Main St., (between the tennis courts and Liberty Hall) in Kenansville. Bring scissors to harvest some sprigs of rosemary or ask us to help you harvest some. Please gently take a few sprigs while leaving some for others. The museum is open 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and the gardens are open to the public 24/7. There is no admission fee.