newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Bonchon Korean fried chicken opens 5th Minnesota location

By BringMeTheNews
Posted by 
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OsmNs_0aDhCmJL00
Bonchon Facebook

Korean fried chicken chain Bonchon continues its expansion in Minnesota, recently opening its fifth Twin Cities location.

The full-service restaurant at Eagan Town Centre is the chain’s fifth location in the state, according to Bonchon's website. The full-service restaurant opened on April 12, offering dine-in, to-go and curbside service from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Bonchon offers Korean fried chicken as well as other dishes including sliders, Korean tacos and bibimbap. It is also in the process of getting approval to serve liquor to diners.

The Eagan Planning Commission on a 7-0 vote Tuesday recommended the approval of a conditional use permit to allow on-site liquor sales. The Eagan City Council is tentatively scheduled to consider the issue at its June 1 meeting.

Bonchon began in 2002 in South Korea and now has 101 locations in 21 states. It opened its first Minnesota location in Minneapolis in 2018. In addition to the Uptown location, Bonchon has since opened restaurants in Dinkytown, at the Mall of America and in Maple Grove.

According to the Business Journal, Bonchon plans to open another location in the Rosewood Shopping Center in Roseville, likely toward the end of the summer.

In late 2018, Bonchon in Uptown issued an apology after workers complained of wage theft. The restaurant admitted to withholding tips from servers to redistribute to kitchen staff.

Former employees, along with the City of Minneapolis’ Labor Standards Enforcement Division eventually reached a settlement with Bonchon in the fall of 2019 and received their unpaid wages, according to the Southwest Journal.

Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Restaurants
City
Roseville, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Maple Grove, MN
Maple Grove, MN
Lifestyle
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Restaurants
Minneapolis, MN
Food & Drinks
City
Eagan, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
Minneapolis, MN
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korean Fried Chicken#Food Drink#Chain Restaurants#Open Kitchen#The Eagan City Council#The Business Journal#The Southwest Journal#Eagan Town Centre#Location#Opened Restaurants#Tacos#Diners#Sliders#Kitchen Staff#On Site Liquor Sales#Liquor#Dinkytown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
South Korea
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

St. Paul Chamber Orchestra cancels Minneapolis performance over recent gunfire

The inaugural concert for a new venue in north Minneapolis has been called off due to concerns about gun violence in the area. The St. Paul Chamber Orchestra (SPCO) was due to perform at the Capri Theater's outdoor space — Plaza @ the Capri — on June 3, but on Friday, both organizations announced they're "exploring opportunities to reschedule this outdoor performance at a later date."
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Minneapolis skateboarder, graffiti artist ID'd as man who fell from Stone Arch Bridge

The body of a graffiti artist and well-known member of the Minneapolis skateboarding community was pulled from the Mississippi River on Tuesday.. Kyle Alexander, known for his KGOD graffiti tag, fell from the Stone Arch Bridge into the Mississippi River in Minneapolis on May 1. The 27-year-old's body was recovered from the river at the nearby Lower St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam around 9:18 a.m. on May 25, according to the medical examiner's report released Friday.
Posted by
Fun 104.3

New Shop with Adorable Gift Ideas Now Open in Kasson, Minnesota

I'm a fan of 2021 so far. We've got concerts happening again (and free tickets to Blues Traveler if you missed that), COVID vaccine is available for almost everybody, and new businesses opening up all over Southeast Minnesota. One of the latest businesses to open their doors is the Smiling Moose in Kasson, Minnesota.
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

COVID-19 models forecast the virus in sharp retreat in Minnesota

Three major COVID-19 models predict sharp declines in viral spread in Minnesota in late May — with Mayo Clinic forecasting a drop from 900 new infections per day to 563 by Memorial Day weekend. The forecasts come amid a decline to 5.7% in the positivity rate of diagnostic testing in...
Minnesota StatePosted by
InsideHook

Can the Ex-Master Distiller of Jameson Put Minnesota Whiskey on the Map?

“I think I speak quite correctly, but the first time I met the team in Minnesota, they needed subtitles.”. For new O’Shaughnessy Distilling Company Master Distiller Brian Nation, a sudden move from Ireland to Minnesota was bound to cause culture shock. But the former Master Distiller for Irish Distillers — aka the group behind Jameson, Redbreast, Powers and Midleton whiskeys — thankfully found his new surroundings quite charming, language barriers aside.