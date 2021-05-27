Larry H. Miller Group Of Companies Finalizes Sale Of The Zone Sports Network To Smith Entertainment Group

SALT LAKE CITY, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Larry H. Miller Group of Companies today announced they have finalized the sale of The Zone Sports Network (The Zone) to Smith Entertainment Group (SEG).

The Federal Communications Commission has provided its approval for the transfer of control of the licensee of KZNS, 1280 AM, and KZNS-FM, 97.5 FM to SEG Basketball, LLC.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Larry H. Miller Group of Companies

Headquartered in Sandy, Utah, the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies is a privately owned family business with operations located across the western United States. The LHM Group's focus falls within six primary categories: automotive, sports and entertainment, finance, insurance, healthcare, and real estate. For more information about the LHM Group, visit www.lhm.com .

About Smith Entertainment Group

The newly formed Smith Entertainment Group comprises the NBA Utah Jazz, Salt Lake City's downtown 18,000-seat Vivint Arena, the NBA G League Salt Lake City Stars, NBA 2K League Jazz Gaming, The Zone Sports Network (97.5 FM, 1280 AM) and management operations of the Triple-A baseball affiliate Salt Lake Bees under the majority ownership of Ryan and Ashley Smith.

About The Zone Sports Network

The Zone is the broadcast home of the Utah Jazz and the Salt Lake Bees and the only sports radio station in the market that delivers live and local sports radio coverage weekdays from 6 a.m.-7 p.m. The Zone Sports Network is heard on 97.5 (KZNS FM) and 1280 (KZNS AM). Programming includes Mornings with DJ and PK, Hans Olsen and Scotty G, and The Big Show with Jake Scott and Gordon Monson. For more information, visit http://www.1280thezone.com.

