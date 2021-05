The Cascades of northern Oregon seen from Three Sisters. Credit: US Geological Survey. The names we know for all the Cascade Range volcanoes aren't the first. Every single major volcano from British Columbia to California was once known as something else and those names are closer to the original than those bestowed upon them by European explorers and settlers. The volcanoes were renamed without thought to the people who had been living in the area for thousands of years and it is about time we had a discussion about going back to those Native American names.