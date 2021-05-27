Cancel
San Jose’s mass shooting marks the deadliest in the Bay Area. What we know the day after

By Maggie Angst
Riverside Press Enterprise
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe day after the Bay Area’s deadliest mass shooting rocked the region, authorities, community members and families of the victims remain shaken, searching for answers. The shooting, which happened early Wednesday morning at a Valley Transportation Authority light rail yard, left a total of 10 people dead, including the shooter, making it the worst shooting in Bay Area history. In 1993, eight people and a gunman died in a skyscraper at 101 California Street in San Francisco.

