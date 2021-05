According to a report from Fightful, Impact Wrestling will be taping new content for AXS TV this week. The company is planning to tape their TV over the course of four days. Impact Wrestling has been taping TV once a month recently, which is different from what they were doing last year. With the tapings that will take place this week, the roster will have the entire month of June off. The next set of TV tapings will take place during the week of Slammiversary.