Kenny Omega currently sits atop the pro wrestling world as the AEW World, Impact World and AAA Mega Champion. And while "The Belt Collector" has been putting on stellar matches in his journey to win multiple world championships, he's also reportedly dealing with a number of injuries. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter mentioned in the latest issue that he's got a deep bone bruise near his tailbone, an athletic hernia, "wear & tear" on his knees and a cut on his hand that required seven stitches. That cut came from his Double or Nothing triple threat match with PAC and Orange Cassidy, as the AEW title cut his hand when he attempted to use it as a weapon.