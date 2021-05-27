WWE NXT Triple Threat Contenders Match to be Presented With Picture-in-Picture

May 4th, 2021 | Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. Falls Count Anywhere: Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Leon Ruff. I was really looking forward to this. Both guys are really good and it has been built as an intriguing TV rivalry. I loved how Swerve took his time to start, playing mind games with the aggressive Ruff. It’s exactly what his character should do. He used that to his advantage and I liked the fire Ruff showed to rally, with his hanging dropkick looking really good. During the break, they fought towards the gym area and really made good use of the stipulation. The reverse rana off the apron was one of the best spots I’ve seen in a while and looked fantastic. The same goes for the rebound Confidence Boost off the plexiglass. Ruff went for a big dive but was caught by AJ Francis, a member of Scott’s entourage. He crushed him with a DVD onto the guardrail. Inside, Swerve hit the JML Driver to win in 15:24. I loved that this got the time it deserved and they delivered. Ruff showed exactly the kind of fire he needed to, while Swerve got the win he needed. [****]