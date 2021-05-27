newsbreak-logo
WWE

WWE NXT Triple Threat Contenders Match to be Presented With Picture-in-Picture

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article– As previously reported, WWE announced an NXT Championship #1 Contenders Triple Threat Match for next week’s WWE NXT show. The match will feature Kyle O’Reilly vs. Pete Dunne vs. Johnny Gargano. WWE has also confirmed that the upcoming matchup will be presented with “picture-in-picture,” so fans will still be able to see all of the action.

411mania.com
