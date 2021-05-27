Severe Weather Statement issued for Phelps, Texas, Wright by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 11:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Phelps; Texas; Wright A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN WRIGHT...TEXAS AND SOUTHWESTERN PHELPS COUNTIES At 143 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles east of Fort Leonard Wood to 9 miles west of Licking to near Hartville, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Licking... Houston Dawson... Hartville Raymondville... Edgar Springs Huggins... Plato Manes... Beulah Bucyrus... Hazelton Graff... Success Eunice... Yukon Roby... Solo Simmons... Prescott HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov