newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phelps County, MO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Phelps, Texas, Wright by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 11:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Phelps; Texas; Wright A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN WRIGHT...TEXAS AND SOUTHWESTERN PHELPS COUNTIES At 143 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles east of Fort Leonard Wood to 9 miles west of Licking to near Hartville, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Licking... Houston Dawson... Hartville Raymondville... Edgar Springs Huggins... Plato Manes... Beulah Bucyrus... Hazelton Graff... Success Eunice... Yukon Roby... Solo Simmons... Prescott HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Hartville, MO
County
Phelps County, MO
City
Bucyrus, MO
County
Texas County, MO
City
Fort Leonard Wood, MO
County
Wright County, MO
City
Raymondville, MO
City
Roby, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Severe Thunderstorms#Roofs#Extreme Weather#Houston Weather#Texas Flooding#Severe Flooding#Phelps#Northern Wright#Torrential Rainfall#Flash Flooding#Wind#Prescott Hail#Severe Certainty#Immediate Severity#Radar#Solo Simmons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Dent County, MOweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Dent, Howell, Maries, Miller, Oregon, Phelps, Pulaski, Shannon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dent; Howell; Maries; Miller; Oregon; Phelps; Pulaski; Shannon; Texas FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the middle 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Miller, Maries, Pulaski, Phelps, Texas, Dent, Howell, Shannon and Oregon Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Webster County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Webster, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 20:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Webster; Wright FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHERN BARRY, CHRISTIAN, DOUGLAS, GREENE, LAWRENCE, STONE, NORTHERN TANEY, WEBSTER AND SOUTHWESTERN WRIGHT COUNTIES Flood levels outside of the main stem of the James River basin are receding and are no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Christian County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Christian, Douglas, Ozark, Taney, Webster, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Christian; Douglas; Ozark; Taney; Webster; Wright The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Eastern Christian County in southwestern Missouri Douglas County in southwestern Missouri Northwestern Ozark County in southwestern Missouri Northeastern Taney County in southwestern Missouri Webster County in southwestern Missouri Wright County in southwestern Missouri * Until 1130 AM CDT Sunday. * At 526 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Ava, Sparta, Wasola, Rome, Squires, Goodhope, Brownbranch and Dogwood. This includes the following low water crossings Route FF at Hunter Creek east of Ava, Route W at Caney Creek just east of Brownbranch, Route Y at Cowskin Creek 3 miles west of Ava, Route FF at Turkey Creek east of Ava, Route U at Bryant Creek northwest of Brushyknob and Highway 76 at Beaver Creek southwest of Bradleyville.
Christian County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Christian, Dallas, Greene, Laclede, Polk, Webster, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Christian; Dallas; Greene; Laclede; Polk; Webster; Wright The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Christian County in southwestern Missouri Southern Dallas County in southwestern Missouri Greene County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Laclede County in southwestern Missouri Southeastern Polk County in southwestern Missouri Webster County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Wright County in southwestern Missouri * Until 1115 AM CDT Sunday. * At 508 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Springfield, Republic, Marshfield, Battlefield, Strafford, Willard, Rogersville and Seymour. This includes the following low water crossings Greenwood Road at The Pomme de Terre Headwaters, Farm Road 175 at The Sac River 5 miles southwest of Fair Grove, Route CC west of Fair Grove at The Pomme De Terre River, Route E and Farm Road 235 just east of Fair Grove, Greenwood Road 5 miles west of Marshfield, Route C at The Little Sac River north of Strafford and Farm Road 134 at The James River northeast of Turners.