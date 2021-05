Two of the best high school boys track programs in Minnesota year in and year out are Hopkins and Wayzata. So when the Lake Conference rivals met April 30 at Hopkins High Stadium, everyone seemed to be tracking the score. Hopkins finished the day with an 81.5-64.5 win. However, Wayzata didn’t go strong in two of the events, the 3200-meter run and the 4x400-meter relay. Would potential points in those events have turned the outcome in Wayzata’s favor? Perhaps, but the main prizes in May and June will determine which team is the best this year. Hopefully, there will be a State True Team Meet, and then the big one is the State Class AA Meet at Hamline University.