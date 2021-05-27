Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Noble, Payne by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 13:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Noble; Payne The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Noble County in northern Oklahoma Northwestern Payne County in central Oklahoma * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 142 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northwest of Lake Carl Blackwell, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Stillwater, Perry, Morrison, Glencoe, Lake Carl Blackwell and Lake Mcmurtry. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov