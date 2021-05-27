newsbreak-logo
Hydrologic Outlook issued for Cloud by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 13:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Cloud A Hydrologic Outlook is no longer in effect for the Buffalo Creek near Jamestown Flooding which was previously forecast is not expected to occur because forecasted rainfall totals have been lowered. Additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/top/.

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cloud by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Cloud The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Cloud County in north central Kansas * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 422 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Concordia and Jamestown. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Special Weather Statement issued for Cloud by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 17:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-05 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cloud SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN CLOUD COUNTY UNTIL 545 PM CDT At 526 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles north of Glasco, moving east at 40 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Cloud County.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cloud by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 17:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-05 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cloud A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CLOUD COUNTY At 556 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southeast of Jamestown, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Concordia and Jamestown. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH