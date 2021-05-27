newsbreak-logo
Red Flag Warning issued for Little Snake by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-28 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Little Snake RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 200 * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 200 Little Snake Forecast Area. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires.

Moffat County, CO

Engines ready to roll: Moffat County officials preparing for hot, dry fire season ahead

Reflecting on a 2020 that saw much of the state burn, Moffat County Sheriff KC Hume thinks about what could have been. The firefighting team he and others assembled extinguished a small smoker just south of Craig less than five minutes before it had hit a crest with winds that would have fed it like a hungry-hungry hippo. Most showers last longer than five minutes. The blaze would have chewed through multiple homes and, perhaps, could have turned into one of the larger fires of the year in the state’s worst fire season in history.