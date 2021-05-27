Red Flag Warning issued for Little Snake by NWS

Reflecting on a 2020 that saw much of the state burn, Moffat County Sheriff KC Hume thinks about what could have been. The firefighting team he and others assembled extinguished a small smoker just south of Craig less than five minutes before it had hit a crest with winds that would have fed it like a hungry-hungry hippo. Most showers last longer than five minutes. The blaze would have chewed through multiple homes and, perhaps, could have turned into one of the larger fires of the year in the state’s worst fire season in history.