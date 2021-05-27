newsbreak-logo
Presidential Election

For All the People, By All the People

North Dallas Gazette
North Dallas Gazette
 2 days ago
More people than ever voted in the last presidential election. Both parties won and lost. Americans, Black, White and Brown, young and old, turned out in the middle of the worst pandemic the world has seen in generations to say: ‘As an American, I have the right to cast my vote for who will represent me in this government of ours.’

North Dallas Gazette

North Dallas Gazette

Dallas, TX
The North Dallas Gazette provides information and African American community news and events. The communities served include Dallas, Plano, Irving, Richardson, Garland, Frisco, McKinney and North Dallas. The weekly newspaper published each Thursday spotlights Dallas business news also.

