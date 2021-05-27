Atlas Ocean Voyages Announces $250,000 Luxe-Adventure Sweepstakes
Atlas Ocean Voyages has announced its $250,000 Luxe-Adventure Sweepstakes to inspire consumers and travelers to seek once-in-a-lifetime experiences with the all-inclusive, luxury expedition brand. Consumers can enter for a chance to win one of 10 grand prizes for a Veranda stateroom aboard any Atlas Ocean Voyages’ itinerary with included complimentary roundtrip air travel. Additionally, entrants have chances to win a first or second prize of $1,000 or $500, respectively, of L’OCCITANE en Provence bath, skin and cosmetic products at each drawing. The value of all the prizes totals up to $250,000 and consumers can enter daily, as often as they wish, and refer friends and share on their social media channels to increase their chances of winning. For more information and rules, and to enter Atlas’ $250,000 Luxe-adventure Sweepstakes, visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com/Sweepstakes.www.travelworldnews.com