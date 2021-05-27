Ray Young , Jr.

——— The first friend I made when I moved from Florida to the Twin Cities in 1987 was a woman from Doucette, Texas. Laverne, like me, was a Black woman who'd traded the South's warmth and lushness for the cold, austere beauty of the Land of 10,000 Lakes. But we were often homesick and attended events that reminded us of home. For Laverne — a proud native daughter of East Texas — that was the annual Juneteenth festival in north Minneapolis. I had no idea what Juneteenth was before Laverne told me that it was a celebration to honor the day enslaved people in Texas found out they were free: June 19, 1865. From time to time she would actually say, "Don't mess with Texas."