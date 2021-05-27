Ray Young , Jr.
Ray Young, Jr. is a native of Waco, Texas and someone that has overcome many obstacles in life. He grew up in a single-parent home, his father was incarcerated, he was homeless, associated with street life, etc. These life situations lead him into depression, low self-esteem, hopelessness, dropping out of school in the 10th grade and landing him in the juvenile justice system twice. Mr. Young lived in the inner-city where he saw no hope or opportunity around him to excel in life. This is just a small snippet of his story.northdallasgazette.com