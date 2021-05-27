newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Food truck owner's expansion plans include The Ion-owned space

By Laura Gillespie
Posted by 
Houston Business Journal
Houston Business Journal
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Third Ward food truck Stuff’d Wings will open at 401 Richmond Ave. this August. The site, a former Shipley Do-Nuts building, is owned by Rice Management Co. and will be part of the nearby Ion innovation hub. Rice Management Co. reached out to Stuff'd owner Jarrod Rector after seeing his success with his food truck and catering business. In addition to opening his first brick-and-mortar location, Rector plans to expand his food truck business, adding another Houston truck and taking his truck around to other cities in Texas and beyond.

www.bizjournals.com
Houston Business Journal

Houston Business Journal

Houston, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
168K+
Views
ABOUT

The Houston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/houston
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Food & Drinks
City
Richmond, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Rice, TX
Local
Texas Restaurants
Houston, TX
Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Ion#Food Drink#Restaurant Management#Open Space#Project Management#Inventory Management#Business Management#Third Ward#Stuff#Shipley Do Nuts#Rice Management Co#Blue Ox Group#Rice Management Group#Gage Architecture#The Food Network#Black Restaurant Week#Richmond Avenue#Richmond Ave#Double Inventory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Houston, TXPosted by
Houston Business Journal

Ike's Love & Sandwiches to open second Houston location in Rice Village

Two years after opening its first Houston location in the Heights, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is opening a second in Rice Village late this summer. Mark Appel, a partner in bringing the chain to Texas, said the Heights location was profitable throughout 2020, allowing the company to begin expansion plans. The inherent to-go-friendly nature of the menu — which largely consists of sandwiches — helped with 2020 profits during the pandemic.
Houston, TXbizjournals

Houston winery owners open Heights tasting room

Serca Wines opened a tasting room at 447 Heights Blvd. Sergio and Carolina Weitzman purchased the historic, 120-year-old home — the former office of Houstonia Magazine — to create a Serca Wines Tasting Room and several office spaces. Gary Loh of Loh & Co. represented the Weitzmans, while the seller was Pecan Tree Investments.
Houston Chronicle

Spring Branch restaurant makes new ranking of top 100 best places to eat in Texas

The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially hard on the restaurant industry, but one Spring Branch area eatery got some statewide recognition on May 12. Lenin and Nelina Santana, the owners and operators of local Mexican restaurant Las Tortas Perronas got to experience joy and excitement as their business landed on Yelp’s list of the top 100 Texas restaurants, where it placed at No. 55.
Houston, TXhoustoniamag.com

Buzzy Pan-Latin Steakhouse to Bring Heat to Four Seasons

Mexican-born, Denver-based chef Richard Sandoval must see some room in Houston for upscale pan-Latin cuisine because his steakhouse Toro Toro is coming to Downtown's Four Seasons Hotel this fall, according to an announcement made late last week. Toro Toro, from the chef who in 1997 opened upscale Mexican restaurant Maya...
Houston, TXClick2Houston.com

Look inside: This First Ward Houston home is latest to receive Protected Landmark status -- and it’s on the market for $650K

HOUSTON – One of the latest Houston-area homes to receive historic landmark designation is now listed on the real estate market. The current owners of the historic property, built in 1915, applied for Protected Landmark status last year, according to City Council, and is set to receive it officially during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.