Washington, D.C. — This afternoon, the U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) had a virtual conversation with U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh. Participants discussed the importance of investing in America’s workforce through innovative education and training programs, the future of green jobs in America, and promoting equity and inclusion so that nobody is left behind in America’s recovery from COVID-19. As the former mayor of Boston, and a former Trustee of the Conference, Secretary Walsh spoke about the important role mayors will play in building a 21st Century workforce and ensuring worker safety as cities continue to manage the pandemic. Mayors expressed support for the Biden Administration’s American Rescue Plan and agreed that the American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan will help bring about transformative change in our nation’s cities.