Instagram has introduced a new feature for business and creator accounts. It will now show the performance of their posts in real-time. Creators can access statistics for Live videos and Reels. Live video is available on the platform for a long. But it is a new addition to Reels. Reels lets Instagram users create short funny videos and share them on the photo-sharing platform. Instagram underlined that the feature will be helpful for business accounts and creators as it will provide them new insight data related to their posts. It will show them how many accounts a post has reached. It will also show information like likes, comments, saves, and shares.