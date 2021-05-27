Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Join our “Once A Hit, Always A Hit – The Art of Sampling” Clubhouse event June 8th!

By Writers & Producers
primarywave.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSave the Date! June 8th, 2021 @ 5PT/8ET. Join us for a specially curated discussion with industry leaders, on the topic of -covers, flips, sampling, and much more! You do NOT want to miss this. Live on Primary Wave Music’s Clubhouse! Follow us and add the event to your calendar here: https://www.clubhouse.com/event/MwaGX5lk.

primarywave.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Live Music#Art#Covers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
Related
Visual ArtCanton Repository

Event for artists to create works of art is June 19

MARSHALVILLE – Local artists are invited to come out to the Zimmerman-Bury Octagon House, a registered historic landmark, on June 19 to create their works of art. Volunteers will be staged throughout the property and artists can incorporate the house and our volunteers in their medium of choice. Refreshments will...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Audacy

Tenille Arts admits hitting the road will be a relationship adjustment after always being together

Tenille Arts is ready to hit the road as part of Lady A’s What A Song Can Do tour but she admits it will require some adjustments after more than a year off the road. Arts spent most of her time in quarantine with boyfriend, Tyler Corrado, who she’s been dating for two years. The couple grew closer… like really close after spending so much time together amid the pandemic (we’re talking like waxing each other’s nose hairs close).
ArtsPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Exciting, State-of-the-Art Carnival Hits the Hudson Valley

We've got a winner! Get ready to win some prizes and enjoy some rides as a state-of-the-art carnival will be setting up in the Hudson Valley. Campy's Blue Star Amusements, a family-owned amusement company is happy to be bringing their amazing family-friendly carnival experience to the Galleria at Crystal Run. They will be setting up the carnival in an outer lot of the mall center near Urban Air starting this Thursday at 6:00 p.m. The dates the carnival will in town are June 10 through June 13, and then again June 16 through June 20.
Visual Arttribeza.com

‘Beyond Van Gogh’ Is Our June 2021 Arts Pick

This summer, let Europe come to you at an immersive experience with the art of Vincent Van Gogh. Starting June 21, the Circuit of the Americas will transform into an interactive world inspired by more than 300 of the Impressionist painter’s famous masterpieces. Including classics such as “Starry Night” and “Sunflowers,” the three-dimensional cinematic experience will bring the paintings to life with a symphonic score, cutting-edge technology and excerpts from the artist’s own writing. Running through August 8, this captivating event is sure to leave an impression.
Twin City, GAWSJM

Twin City Players Return To Live Performances Next Month

The Twin City Players will reopen its playhouse and resume performing live theater next month. The players announced this week the first performance will be July 16 after a tough time during COVID-19. There will be a variety of safety measures in place, including frequent sanitation, the use of a cold air fogger that kills germs between each performance, ultraviolet light in the HVAC system, air purifiers, and available hand sanitizer. They are encouraging masks for those who wish to wear one as well as the unvaccinated. TCP Board President Kraig Kirkdorfer says the group is “thrilled to once again offer live theatre lovers the chance to see, and perform in, a show on our stage.” He adds, “With our opening of The Women of Lockerbie in July and soon to be announced 2021-2022 Mainstage Season, we feel it is the perfect time to return to Twin City Players.”
TV & Videostuipster.com

One week until the launch of Elite Short Stories! Which chapter are you most excited for?June 14: Guzmán, Caye & Rebe June 15: Nadia & Guzmán June 16: Omar, Ander & AlexisJune 17: Carla & Samuel

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. We all make mistakes. This does not mean we are mistakes. More than 55 million member households chose to watch the epic fantasy series in its first 28 days (via @NetflixGeeked) Bud Light Seltzer ice pops: smooth like #Butter 🧈...
Musicamericana-uk.com

Chloe Foy “Work Of Art” – celebrating live music

Taken from Chloe Foy’s excellent new album ‘Where Shall We Begin‘, which hits the streets this coming Friday, the latest single ‘Work of Art‘ celebrates the emotions that swirl around a room during a live performance. We can just about recall those feelings (keeping them alive over on the Night to Remember feature!). Foy’s song is a dreamy experience, a sense of moving beyond the individual to the communal as she sings “bodies glow, you’re a work of art.”
Retailwmgk.com

Connect 3 – Jersey Boys Jerky

This week, Matt has your chance to win a $25 gift card to Jersey Boys Jerky. They’re not Just Jerky, they have the best trail mixes, gourmet peanuts, snack sticks and so much more. Visit them online at jerseyboysjerky.com. What you win:. Win a $25 gift card to Jersey Boys...
MusicArtsJournal

What Ails The Classical Music Industry

“The problems have built up over at least the last half century and they cannot be solved overnight. But there are a host of strategies—many already being implemented successfully by some of the more forward-looking organizations.” – Nightingale Sonata.
Tennisstateofpress.com

Rapper Polo G Drops Nearly $5 Million on CA Mansion

Polo G‘s set to have a big June — his new album drops this week, and he just dropped nearly $5 mil on a huge mansion near L.A. The rapper’s the new owner of a massive 7-bed, 8-bath home in the San Fernando Valley, which is described as a car collector’s dream estate. It’s unclear how many rides Polo’s working with, but the nearly 1-acre lot features a whopping 36 parking spaces, including a 14-car garage!!!
Minoritiesstereoboard.com

Black Josh at Bristol Exchange

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Black Josh events here. Staying the night? Find Hotels & Airbnbs near Bristol's Exchange for this Black Josh show. Book Your Stay Today!. The Exchange is a brand new live music venue based in the Old...
WWEdeadpress.co.uk

NEWS: Poppy surprise releases ‘Eat (NXT Soundtrack)’ EP!

Genre defier Poppy has surprise released a brand new EP, titled ‘Eat (NXT Soundtrack)’ EP, following her appearance on last night’s (June 8th 2021) instalment of WWE NXT. The 5-track features studio recordings of previously performed tracks, ‘Eat’ and ‘Say Cheese’, the former of which debuted at this year’s GRAMMY...
Violent Crimesheypoorplayer.com

Girls’ Frontline June 8th Maintenance and Special Rescue Event

There’s a pleasant little surprise event showing up where normally unobtainable raifus will be available for obtaining in certain normal battles! While you should definitely make an effort to pick up all of these limited-time lovelies, the most notable of the bunch are R93 and Kord. No doubt, you’ll be wondering if any of these are worth picking up for your echelon, so here are my notes on all of these lovely ladies.
Musicboxden.com

Hell Rell had one of the best Dip Set albums

Hell Rell really wasnt bad at all. Its really a shame how laughable this era was in retrospect. I used to be the biggest dipset fan. Hell Rell k*lled that sh*t with Dro, but bro that album cover with trash IMO. Black Mask, Black Gloves was good too... Hell Rell...
Lifestylecastleinsider.com

PHOTOS: First Look at the 2021 EPCOT Food and Wine Festival Merchandise Collections

The Taste of EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival is one of our favorite times of the year. Food and Wine is set to begin on July 15, 2021, and run through November 20, 2021. We already know the FULL list of food booths that will be at the festival this year and some of the featured entertainment. Now were getting a first look at some of the merchandise collections that will be featured at...
Musicstereoboard.com

Gretchen Peters at Bexhill On Sea De La Warr Pavilion

Staying the night? Find Hotels & Airbnbs near Bexhill On Sea's De La Warr Pavilion for this Gretchen Peters show. Book Your Stay Today!. The De La Warr Pavilion is live music and arts venue based in the Marina in Bexhll on Sea. Considered one of the first 'modernist' buildings in the UK and built in 'international style', it has gone on to become a leading location for fans to catch some of their favourite musicians and comedians.
Lifestylepalmstrading.com

Acoma Kathy Victorino Small Handmade Black and White Multi-Design Weather Pattern Jar

Handmade and hand painted by well-known Acoma potter Kathy Victorino, this delicate but eye-catching small jar features various designs showcasing traditional weather patterns along nearly the entire surface. The rim of the piece is entirely black and gives way to various cloud and rain designs, while a reoccurring whirlwind pattern is painted along the piece’s inflection. More cloud and rain patterns are showcased below the inflection, which lead up to the entirely white base. 5 1/4″ tall x 5″ wide.
EntertainmentTravel Weekly

Celebrity Silhouette unveils entertainment line-up

Celebrity Cruises has revealed the speakers lined up for the entertainment programme during UK sailings of Celebrity Silhouette. The ship will start its summer sailings around the British Isles on July 3, departing from Southampton. Leading the line-up will be talks from rally driver Penny Mallory, who drove a Ford...
Rock MusicCleveland Scene

Flowers in Flames Release 'West of Eden' EP

The local hard rock Flowers in Flames has just released West of Eden. It's the band's third release, and it draws from post-punk, shoegaze and psychedelia. During the course of its career, the band has shared the stage with acts such as Pop Culture Suicide, Kid Congo Powers and the Pink Monkey Birds, Martin Atkins (P.I.L., Killing Joke and Pigface), Kevin Junior (Chamber Strings) and the Baptist Generals. It's also performed at WRUW's annual Studio-A-Rama.