newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

A Bad Day for Big Oil

By Climate Nexus
childrenshealthdefense.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Defender is experiencing censorship on many social channels. Be sure to stay in touch with the news that matters by subscribing to our top news of the day. It's free. Outlets and analysts used a variety of words and phrases to describe developments in the oil and gas sector yesterday, but the consensus was clear: rebel shareholders won breakthrough victories over Exxon and Chevron while a Dutch court wrecked Shell. Some outlets were even more succinct.

childrenshealthdefense.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Oil#Oil Company#Oil Companies#Oil And Gas#Exxonmobil#Oil Majors#Exxonmobil#Shell#Engine No 1#The Paris Agreement#Nu#Earther#Climate Nexus#Chevron Investors#Exxon Leadership#Climate Change#Investment Managers#Russia#Rebel Shareholders#Breakthrough Victories
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Country
Netherlands
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Related
Energy Industrymanhattancontrarian.com

The Current Legal Onslaught Is Unlikely To Limit World Oil Production Significantly

As you may be aware, a big part of the recent strategy of environmental activists supposedly to address “climate change” has been a multi-front legal onslaught against the major oil producing companies. The onslaught has included everything from hundreds of lawsuits in as many jurisdictions, restrictive new laws, regulatory initiatives, proxy contests, and much else.
Energy Industrydenvergazette.com

How a tiny activist hedge fund scored a stunning win against oil giant Exxon

A tiny hedge fund that led a successful shareholder revolt against oil giant ExxonMobil this week does not speak the language of climate change activists. Founded in December, San Francisco-based Engine No. 1 has agitated Exxon to invest in clean energy and begin moving off fossil fuels for financial reasons, arguing its strategy of sticking with its core oil and gas business has not produced strong returns for shareholders.
Energy Industrynjtoday.net

Upset in ExxonMobil board vote rocks the oil-and-gas industry

Last December, when a week-old hedge fund named Engine No. 1 challenged Exxon Mobil to change its ways, laughter echoed through Wall Street circles, from the fund’s name that recalled a famous children’s book to its tiny, then-$40 million stake in what was once the world’s largest publicly traded company.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

We're TotalEnergies: French oil major gets green rebrand

Oil and gas group Total (TOTF.PA) won more than 90% backing for its climate plan to gradually reduce its emissions on Friday, when shareholders also voted overwhelmingly in favour of its rebrand as TotalEnergies to mark its shift to renewable energy. Some shareholders had campaigned to reject Total's green goals...
Energy Industrykitco.com

Moody's flags Big Oil's rising risk from climate battle

LONDON (Reuters) - Rating agency Moody's said on Friday that the credit risk of major oil producers has increased with recent events including Royal Dutch Shell losing a Dutch climate lawsuit this week and Exxon losing a battle with shareholders. Chevron also lost a vote to shareholders demanding it cut...
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Total shareholders back strategy, including on climate, CEO says

PARIS (Reuters) - Total investors have backed the French energy firm's strategy, including its approach on climate change, in shareholder votes, chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanne said on Friday. Total sought backing from shareholders for a motion on its environmental goals, which include reaching carbon neutrality by 2050, at a...
Energy Industryoilandgas360.com

Big oil shareholders revolt over poor long-run returns: Kemp

LONDON -Exxon Mobil’s shareholder revolt has been framed as a climate change issue, but it reflects broader dissatisfaction with the board’s strategy and failure to generate returns for shareholders in recent decades. Many institutional investors are pressing the major international oil companies to reduce their emissions as part of a...
Energy IndustryKeene Sentinel

Shell's court rebuke marks the start of a new war against Big Oil

Climate lawyers are gearing up to take on more fossil-fuel companies after a Dutch court ordered Royal Dutch Shell to cut its emissions on the grounds that the oil giant is violating human rights by contributing to global warming. “We are already supporting other organizations to set up similar cases...
Energy IndustryInternational Business Times

Energy Giant Total Rebrands As Shareholders Back Climate Plan

French oil and gas major Total on Friday won near-unanimous shareholder support for its climate strategy along with a new name, TotalEnergies, marking its shift -- but NGOs dismissed it as "bogus". Only a tiny minority rebelled against the company's plans at a shareholders' meeting, saying they fell short of...
Energy IndustryBBC

French oil giant Total rebrands in shift to renewables

Oil and gas giant Total will be rebranded as TotalEnergies as it shifts some of its focus towards renewable energy sources. Shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of the move and approved the firm's environmental goals. "We want to become a sort of green energy major," said chief executive Patrick Pouyanné.
Energy IndustryScience Friday

Big Oil Reckons With Climate Change

Depending on your perspective, Wednesday was a bad day to be an oil company, or a good day to be a climate activist. Three major oil companies had climate change pushed higher on their agendas: Shell was ordered by a Dutch court to cut its greenhouse gas emissions 45% by 2030; Chevron was told by its shareholders to reduce not just its emissions from oil production, but also those of its customers; and at Exxon’s annual shareholder meeting, a small advocacy firm managed to score two, and possibly three, spots on its board of directors.
Energy IndustryArizona Daily Sun

Climate Activists Score Big Over Shell and ExxonMobil in a 'Bad Day for Big Oil'

On Wednesday, a Dutch court ruled that Royal Dutch Shell must slash carbon emissions by 45 percent by 2030 from 2019 levels, and a small, climate activist hedge fund stunned ExxonMobil by getting two of its candidates elected to the company's board of directors. The two major developments gave environmental consultant Deborah Brosnan of Deborah Brosnan & Associates cause for optimism regarding the fight against climate change. "This is a watershed event," she said. "I mean it was definitely a bad day for big oil, but it is part of a growing trend."
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Viewsroom: Big Oil’s global blow

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - A small activist fund upended Exxon Mobil’s board while Shell was dealt a setback in a Dutch courtroom. At the same time, Chevron shareholders backed a proposal to cut more emissions. The interests of both stakeholders and shareholders are rapidly aligning in fossil fuels. Listen...
Energy Industrykanw.com

The Week That Shook Big Oil

This week's news was nothing short of astonishing. A court in the Netherlands issued a landmark ruling against Royal Dutch Shell — an oil company already pledging to cut its carbon emissions to net zero by 2050 — ordering it to act faster. At Chevron's shareholder meeting, investors voted to...
Energy Industrydeseret.com

A week of landmark events in the oil industry and what it means for you

The oil industry has been shaken. This week three major oil and gas companies — Exxon, Chevron, and Shell — made headlines in a landmark week for climate change activists, CNBC reports. “Sustainability became the new normal” this week, said Forbes. All three companies suffered “crushing” defeats as investors pushed...