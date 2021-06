You may not be a wizard, but you can get the full Harry Potter experience at a new store opening up in New York on June 3, 2021. The store is expected to bring a whole lot of magic as the largest Harry Potter store thus far, with 21,000 square feet spaced out over three stories. Inside, there will be 15 themed areas with many never-before-seen interactions and merchandise like customized wands you can’t find anywhere else. The store is also expected to expand shortly after it opens into other adventures using virtual reality, according to a press release.