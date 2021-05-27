Sneak Peek at the Newest Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book — Plus FREE Downloadable Activities
If you and your kiddos haven't had a chance to get to know Greg Heffley—the imaginative and quick-witted middle-schooler of the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series—you've got some reading to do! The latest addition to the Diary of a Wimpy Kid books, BIG SHOT, is about to drop this fall and, whether you're a newbie or a superfan, it's time to get caught up on the well-loved collection from #1 international bestselling author Jeff Kinney.mommypoppins.com