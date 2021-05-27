newsbreak-logo
Brooklyn Conservatory of Music celebrates culture, music and a turning of the pandemic corner

Brooklyn Daily Eagle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe streets of Park Slope were alive with music on Saturday, May 15 during the Brooklyn Conservatory of Music’s (BKCM) Spring Benefit, a free community music festival that spanned 20 stages – including stoops, sidewalks, school lots and gardens. BKCM invited its neighbors to enjoy more than 150 musicians, including...

brooklyneagle.com
