Brooklyn Conservatory of Music celebrates culture, music and a turning of the pandemic corner

Some child stars continue to act, some even go on to become big names, but many move on to more conventional careers as they grow up, like lawyers or nurses, and we lose track of them. When a movie has a cast full of child actors, you might find yourself wondering what happened to the young stars who spent their early years in front of the camera. Recently, a TikTok user made a very exciting discovery about two child stars in particular: a duo from the beloved 2000s movie School of Rock are now dating. To see which band members linked up later in life, read on.