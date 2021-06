The Little Rock Board of Directors may soon consider whether to ask voters to approve a sales tax increase. In May, Ward 3 Director Kathy Webb made a successful motion to table consideration of Mayor Frank Scott Jr.’s plan to add 1% to the city’s sales tax rate, which would generate an estimated $53 million per year. Webb’s motion was to table consideration for 60 days, until July 13, but at tonight’s city board agenda meeting, Webb asked for the ordinance and resolution that would trigger the election to be added to the board’s June 15 meeting. Scott said a special meeting might be necessary. There was no further discussion.