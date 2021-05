The Bridge Program, a free career development mentorship program for immigrants and refugees, is making strides in providing guidance to people in the local community. The program is active in the Southern Tier and was created by United Health Services (UHS) and the American Civic Association in partnership with Broome Community College (BCC) and the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce. Eligible mentees for the program are adult immigrants and refugees who are seeking long-term career development. The program mentors are skilled professionals in certain industries who provide guidance and encouragement to their respective mentees.