Tony Iommi’s Reason for Quitting Jethro Tull

By Martin Kielty
101.9 The Rock
101.9 The Rock
 11 days ago
Tony Iommi said he decided to reunite Black Sabbath instead of staying with Jethro Tull in 1968 because he wanted to build a team rather than be part of an established group. Sabbath were known as Earth until their split, after which Iommi joined Ian Anderson’s band for a brief period. In a new episode of Backstaged: The Devil in Metal, he explained why he soon wanted to reunite with Ozzy Osbourne, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward, despite their recent disbandment.

101.9 The Rock

101.9 The Rock

Presque Isle, ME
The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

