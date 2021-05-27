Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma County, OK

KGWA Local News Thursday

By Envisionwise Website Service / LinkedUpRadio
kgwanews.com
 5 days ago

SW)--There is an ongoing risk for additional severe thunderstorms this evening and tonight across most of Oklahoma. Large hail up to the size of baseballs and damaging winds up to 80 mph will be the main threats, though during the early evening there will also be a low tornado risk. In Enid we have seen thunderstorm activity, small hail and heavy rain this afternoon, and a severe thunderstorm prompted a tornado warning in Kingfisher County and caused some wind damage in the Dover area, but emergency officials say they have no confirmation of a funnel touching down. Coming up Friday and Saturday will see thunderstorm chances across mainly southern Oklahoma. More widespread chances for showers and storms locally will return Sunday through Wednesday of next week.

kgwanews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
County
Oklahoma County, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Christmas Day#Yard Waste#Thanksgiving#U S News#Daily News#County Officials#Business News#Kgwa Local News#Stride Bank Center#Williams Media Group#Cdc#Alfalfa 1154#Enid Public Transit#Enid Animal Welfare#Njcaa#Junior College#Recreation#The Champlin Pool#Bnsf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Philanthropy
News Break
Environment
Related
Oklahoma City, OKjailbirds.co

Oklahoma county

Oklahoma City, Okla – An Oklahoma county man was arrested after allegedly pointing his firearm with an attached laser at OKCPD’s Air One helicopter.Oklahoma police were flying over southwest territory around 5 a.m. on May 13th when someone pointed a laser at the helicopter.Authorities located the laser-equipped gun pointing suspect, identified as Corey Gene Shipman. TRENDING📈 What we know about the Oklahoma City great-grandmother attacker Shipman was reportedly lying on the ground of a home during the incident.Patrol officers reported to the suspect’s residence and found him inside the home with a gun in hand.Shipman did not seem to put up...
Atoka County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Atoka; Bryan; Caddo; Canadian; Carter; Cleveland; Coal; Comanche; Cotton; Garvin; Grady; Greer; Hughes; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnston; Kiowa; Lincoln; Logan; Love; Marshall; McClain; Murray; Oklahoma; Payne; Pontotoc; Pottawatomie; Seminole; Stephens; Tillman; Washita FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flood Watch for flash flooding...flooding of creeks and rivers...and flooding of low lying areas continues for * portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman, and Washita. In northern Texas, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Foard, Hardeman, Knox, Wichita, and Wilbarger. * Through Wednesday morning * Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today thru Wednesday morning across portions of central, southern, and southwestern Oklahoma, and north Texas. Many locations will receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall during this time, and some locations near the Red River may receive over 6 inches.
Caddo County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Lincoln, Logan, McClain by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Caddo; Canadian; Cleveland; Grady; Lincoln; Logan; McClain; Oklahoma; Payne; Pottawatomie; Washita FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman and Washita. In northern Texas, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger. * Through Wednesday morning * Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today thru Wednesday morning across portions of central, southern, and southwestern Oklahoma, and north Texas. Many locations will receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall during this time, and some locations near the Red River may receive over 6 inches.
Caddo County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Caddo; Canadian; Cleveland; Grady; Greer; Hughes; Kiowa; Lincoln; Logan; McClain; Oklahoma; Payne; Pottawatomie; Seminole; Washita FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman and Washita. In northern Texas, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger. * Through Wednesday morning * Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today thru Wednesday morning across portions of central, southern, and southwestern Oklahoma, and north Texas. Many locations will receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall during this time, and some locations near the Red River may receive over 6 inches.
Oklahoma County, OKJournal Record

On the Town: ReMerge unveils facility as COVID-19 forecast brightens

ReMerge of Oklahoma County showed off its shiny new facility and colorful artwork with a fun social event this week. Making a great evening better, the ArtWalk Celebration came right as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said fully vaccinated people could ditch wearing masks in gatherings. I loved seeing so many smiling faces as I toured the beautiful new building.
Oklahoma Stateguthrienewsleader.net

Oklahoma 4-H addressing youth mental health

STILLWATER, Okla. – The COVID-19 pandemic has been stressful, leaving adults to navigate new roads of job loss, the loss of loved ones, health concerns and social isolation. However, adults aren’t the only ones dealing with all of these emotions, said Rachel Morse, Oklahoma State University Extension’s new youth mental health specialist with the Oklahoma 4-H Youth Development program.
Oklahoma City, OKKFOR

Oklahoma City-County Health Dept. to immediately begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to children age 12 and up

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City-County Health Department will immediately begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to children age 12 and above. OCCHD officials updated their vaccination guidelines following Food and Drug Administration approval and Centers for Drug Control and Prevention guidance. “With COVID-19 cases rising in children across the...