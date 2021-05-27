KGWA Local News Thursday

SW)--There is an ongoing risk for additional severe thunderstorms this evening and tonight across most of Oklahoma. Large hail up to the size of baseballs and damaging winds up to 80 mph will be the main threats, though during the early evening there will also be a low tornado risk. In Enid we have seen thunderstorm activity, small hail and heavy rain this afternoon, and a severe thunderstorm prompted a tornado warning in Kingfisher County and caused some wind damage in the Dover area, but emergency officials say they have no confirmation of a funnel touching down. Coming up Friday and Saturday will see thunderstorm chances across mainly southern Oklahoma. More widespread chances for showers and storms locally will return Sunday through Wednesday of next week.