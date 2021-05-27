Peoria-based top Realtor makes switch Keller Williams
The perennial number one Arizona agent at West USA, Rebecca Durfey, has joined Keller Williams Realty, according to a news release. For the $50 million in volume top producer, this decision lies in her genuine love for her clients and her fervent desire that they have an exceptional experience — she calls it Level 10 service — when they are buying and selling. After spending 20 years at West USA, this top agent has nothing but positive words about her former brokerage.www.yourvalley.net