Peoria-based top Realtor makes switch Keller Williams

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe perennial number one Arizona agent at West USA, Rebecca Durfey, has joined Keller Williams Realty, according to a news release. For the $50 million in volume top producer, this decision lies in her genuine love for her clients and her fervent desire that they have an exceptional experience — she calls it Level 10 service — when they are buying and selling. After spending 20 years at West USA, this top agent has nothing but positive words about her former brokerage.

