PHILIPPI, W.Va. — If Robert C. Byrd is to have a chance at winning one of the state’s toughest sections, junior pitcher Fran Alvaro will need to be at her best. In Tuesday’s Class AA Region II, Section 1 matchup at Philip Barbour, Alvaro proved to be too much for the Colts by allowing one hit — an infield single — and striking out 12 over seven dominant innings that led the Eagles to a 5-1 road victory.