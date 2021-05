Who ever said that healthy and nourishing foods can't also be downright delicious? Certainly no one who has ever prepared or tasted this healthy powerhouse of a soup, which packs as much flavor as it does nutritional value into every single bite. "Sweet potato is high in beta-carotene, and beta-carotene is good for protecting the body against free radicals and promotes healthy eyesight," says chef and recipe developer Susan Olayinka of The Flexible Fridge. She continues to say, "Kale is [a] great [source of] vitamin C, [which] is great for the immune system."