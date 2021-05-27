newsbreak-logo
Sonoma County, CA

Three Vegetation Fires Contained by Fire Crews

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonoma County firefighters were busy Wednesday containing three small vegetation fires. The “West Fire” was reported on the 1100 block of Mark West Springs Road just after 1 PM followed shortly by the “Wild Fire” on the 6400 block of Highway 12. Both fires were contained to less than three acres combined with no structures threatened. However, the “Grove Fire” near El Verano in Sonoma Valley prompted the sheriff’s office to call for evacuations just after 3:30 PM for parts of Najm Lane, Wyatt Road, Carriger Road and Grove Street. Thankfully, those evacuations were lifted about 20 minutes later and the fire was contained to five acres. No structure damage or injuries were reported.

