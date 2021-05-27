Chambers USA 2021 Recognizes RCCB Corporate/M&A & Private Equity Practice and Two Distinguished RCCB Lawyers Among Leaders

Legal Roundup is the BBJ's weekly look at news and notes from the local legal scene. Send items to acoker@bizjournals.com. Chambers USA has recognized multiple Birmingham-based law firms or law firms with offices in Birmingham. The independent legal industry referral guide ranks top attorneys and law firms across the U.S. Rankings for individual attorneys are based on their practice areas and evaluation of their legal knowledge and experience, ability, effectiveness and client service. Law firm rankings relate to a department in the firm and the qualities of the ranked attorneys within that department. Factors and considerations are judged by interviews with those active in the market – mainly clients and other attorneys with whom they work – and by assessing recent work. Chambers USA 2021 ranked more than 8,000 law firms and almost 22,000 lawyers across more than 2,000 practice areas/sectors on a state and national level. These are the firms and attorneys that were recognized in the 2021 edition: