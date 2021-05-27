Virginia Governor: SIBO GROUP to Establish in Harrisonburg
RICHMOND, VA (STL.News) Governor Ralph Northam today announced that SIBO GROUP, a Slovenia-based manufacturer of closure solutions for tubes, containers, and other packaging systems, will invest $2.6 million to establish its U.S. corporate headquarters and a new manufacturing operation in the City of Harrisonburg. Operating as subsidiary SIBO USA, LLC, the new facility will be located at 810 North Main Street and the project will create 24 new jobs.stl.news