Serious Injuries From Merck’s Gardasil HPV Vaccine Significantly Underreported, Study Shows
The Defender is experiencing censorship on many social channels. Be sure to stay in touch with the news that matters by subscribing to our top news of the day. It's free. Most people are unaware that many newly licensed vaccines are in phase 4 clinical trials when they become publicly available. In the case of the new COVID vaccines, which have not yet been licensed, consumers are unknowing subjects in a massive clinical trial.childrenshealthdefense.org