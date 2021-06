The summer supper issue is always a favorite. While cool weather food, such as soups and stews, have their merits, and are certainly comforting, there’s nothing so flavorful as the fresh tastes available during the warmer months. I’m sure most of you, like me, have already grabbed a fresh, meaty tomato, cut a think slice, and placed it between two slices of white bread after slathering it with mayo (Duke’s, I hope), salt and pepper. There is nothing so delicious as that first tomato sandwich, the juices rolling down one’s chin and all. Of course, it doesn’t begin and end with tomatoes. This is the time of year for chilled watermelon, fresh yellow squash and zucchini, Vidalia onions, corn on the cob and other delights.