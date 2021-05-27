Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Last chance U season 1: What happened to them? | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

By Seth Sale
presstories.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2016, Netflix offered its subscribers to discover the everyday life of a junior college team, far removed from the rhinestones and glitter of the best NCAAs. In Season 1, cameras land on Scuba, a small town of nearly 800 souls in the state of Mississippi that draws the attention of the East Mississippi Community College (EMCC). Led by Barry Stephens, EMCC specializes in recruiting players who have educational issues or have had past behavioral problems with other NCAA teams. The goal is not glamorous, the distractions are minimal, but this time it has collected 5 national titles since 2011. Scuba represents the last chance to try to break at the highest level.

presstories.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Last Chance U#American Football#Quarterback#National Defense#Emcc#The Nichols State Project#Raiders#Varsity Premier League#Blazers#Naia#Defensive Defense#Auburn#Junior College#Special Teams#Louisville#Coach Bill Clark#Time#Baltimore#Boca Raton#Canada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
News Break
NFL
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Former 5-star recruit, 'Last Chance U' QB Malik Henry playing indoor football

Malik Henry’s football career has not gone as expected, but the former 5-star recruit has not given up on the sport. With his college career complete, Henry is now playing indoor football with the Frisco Fighters in Texas. Many college football fans were first introduced to Henry when he committed...
Alabama State247Sports

Alabama's Top 25 Most Important Players for 2021: No. 22

For a seventh straight offseason, BamaOnLine is counting down Alabama’s top 25 most important players ahead of the Crimson Tide’s fast-approaching fall camp and 2021 season. We continue our rankings with running back Jase McClellan at No. 22. *** Breakdown of Top 25 Most Important Players for 2021: Two things...
NFL247Sports

Gil Brandt ranks Top 10 new NFL quarterback-wide receiver combos for 2021

The NFL features stellar quarterback and wide receiver play and 2021 will be no exception. There are plenty of new combinations this coming year with the quarterback changes, wide receiver changes and rookies coming into the league. Hall of Fame executive Gil Brandt decided to rank his 10 best new...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Bears starting RB: Justin Fields 'a freakish athlete to say the least'

As a big-market team with a fan base that typically has huge expectations, the Chicago Bears are looking to make the playoffs for the second year in a row and third season in the last four. But more significantly, they need to develop rookie first-round pick Justin Fields as the quarterback of the future this summer — even if Fields doesn't start ahead of Andy Dalton early in the season.
Alabama StateTideSports.com

Former Alabama football running back will join Steve Sarkisian at Texas

Keilan Robinson, who announced last week that he would enter the NCAA transfer portal, announced Sunday via social media that he will transfer to Texas. He is the second former Alabama player to announce a transfer to Texas since former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian took over as head coach of the Longhorns. Linebacker Ben Davis of Gordo announced in April that he would transfer to Texas for his final year of eligibility.
College SportsAthlonSports.com

Ole Miss Football: 2021 Rebels Season Preview and Prediction

Matt Corral lost the Ole Miss quarterback job as a redshirt freshman and needed all of preseason practice to reclaim it in 2020. Once he did, he didn't let go. A poor fit in the run-based offense of former Ole Miss offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez in 2019, Corral thrived in the first season of the new regime under Lane Kiffin and his OC Jeff Lebby.
NFLfullscalephilly.com

Eagles: 3 players who will benefit the most in Sirianni’s offense

With Nick Sirianni now at the helm of the Philadelphia Eagles offense, things will look a bit different than they did under Doug Pederson. While both offenses are technically west coast schemes, Sirianni will bring some fresh ideas to the table that Pederson often overlooked. First and foremost, the running game will likely be a point of emphasis under Sirianni. A balanced offensive attack is an obvious key to success for any team, and the entire offense should benefit from it.
NFLpff.com

PFF Data Study: Justin Fields was the most accurate quarterback in the PFF College era

As we’ve learned throughout evaluating previous NFL drafts, it’s difficult to predict which players will pan out when they transition from college to the pros. This is especially true for quarterbacks. Patrick Mahomes is widely considered the NFL’s top signal-caller, but he ranked as the seventh-best quarterback in PFF grade during college, with an 88.0 mark that placed him behind Mitchell Trubisky. As PFF's Steve Palazzolo and Eric Eager wrote in January 2020, “Mahomes’ likelihood to achieve what he’s achieved so far [is] at somewhere between one and two percent, depending on the metric.”
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Athlon Sports: Opposing coaches dish on Florida Gators

Expected to compete for a top tier finish in the SEC championship race this season per oddsmakers, the University of Florida hopes its encore performance supersedes last fall's division title in the East and ends with a College Football Playoff berth during Dan Mullen's fourth campaign. Many prognosticators aren't as...
College SportsCollege Football News

USC Trojans: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the USC season with what you need to know. USC Trojans College Football Preview 2021: Offense. – The offense should’ve been better. It’s hard to argue too much with an attack that rose up in the clutch time and again, and came within a game of an unbeaten Pac-12 championship season, but it struggled. It wasn’t consistent, it wasn’t explosive enough, and it put itself in a few too many holes it had to get out of.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Keilan Robinson: Texas Longhorns seize their highest-rated transfer

Steve Sarkisian is adding to his offensive weaponry head of his first season at the University of Texas following the acquisition of Alabama transfer Keilan Robinson, who recently made his departure from the SEC to the Big 12 official. Robinson is the highest-rated (86) transfer the Longhorns have landed this cycle, per the 247Sports transfer rankings.
NFLUSA Today

Tua Tagovailoa completing passes to Jaylen Waddle at Miami Dolphins OTA's

In 2020, the Miami Dolphins drafted their quarterback of the future from Alabama, Tua Tagovailoa. Just one year later, in 2021, they drafted his former college teammate, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. The Dolphins had a very strong defense in 2020, and many credit that side of the ball for the...
College SportsPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bob Stoops chats Mike Leach hire

In a Thursday interview with Colin Cowherd, legendary Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops took a reminiscent look back at the hiring of air raid guru Mike Leach in 1999. It all began with facing one another in the SEC. When Stoops was Florida’s defensive coordinator and Leach was the offensive coordinator for Kentucky, a chess match of wits between the two commenced on the turf. After getting the job with Oklahoma, Stoops sought out the man that consistently gave his Gators’ defense problems.
NFLPosted by
Pro Football Rumors

49ers cut veteran QB Josh Johnson

The 49ers have released quarterback Josh Johnson (Twitter link via NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport). In a related move, the Niners have added wide receiver Andy Jones to their 90-man offseason roster. Johnson, who just turned 35, hooked on with the 49ers last November. Previous to that, he was last seen with...
NFLPosted by
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Experience Topsy-Turvy Offseason Odyssey at Cornerback

Note: This article originally appeared on our flagship site, VikingsTerritory.com. While the Minnesota Vikings transactional offseason may be slowing down, adding a few key contributors with newly-found cap space is evidently on the menu. After Kyle Rudolph’s contract formally wiggled off the books, general manager Rick Spielman welcomed about $15 million in post-May free-agent money.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Which Texans DBs Rank Among NFL's Best?

Wrapping up their 2021 defensive positional rankings, Pro Football Focus has moved over to the defensive backs. Despite their defense being fresh off of a tough 4-12 season, PFF has named three Houston Texans defensive backs among the best at their respective position. First off is one of the longest-tenured...