Last chance U season 1: What happened to them? | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

In 2016, Netflix offered its subscribers to discover the everyday life of a junior college team, far removed from the rhinestones and glitter of the best NCAAs. In Season 1, cameras land on Scuba, a small town of nearly 800 souls in the state of Mississippi that draws the attention of the East Mississippi Community College (EMCC). Led by Barry Stephens, EMCC specializes in recruiting players who have educational issues or have had past behavioral problems with other NCAA teams. The goal is not glamorous, the distractions are minimal, but this time it has collected 5 national titles since 2011. Scuba represents the last chance to try to break at the highest level.