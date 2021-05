When it comes to summer treats, we tend to go for desserts that are light and refreshing. After all, what's better than enjoying a cool, fresh dessert after a hot day? If your answer to that question is "nothing," then you'll definitely want to give this easy banana cream pie recipe a try. Though "cool" and "refreshing" may not be the first words that pop into your head when you think of pie, this recipe will definitely open your mind to that possibility.