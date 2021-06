Ancient assistant coach Tom Moore is ready as ever for another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and it’s time this legend got some more recognition. The NFL has been around for over 100 years now and it feels like Moore has been around for at least 94 of them. All kidding aside, Moore is about as legendary an assistant coach as they come, and his longevity is unparalleled. Not just in football, but in a career in general.