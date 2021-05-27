newsbreak-logo
Middlesex, VT

A musical benefit show in support of local food, farmers and agriculture

By The Village
The Valley Reporter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCamp Meade, Middlesex, will host Salvation Farms’ Aid next month, featuring live local musicians covering national acts. Salvation Farms, a Vermont nonprofit, is holding the June 13 event to support its work collaborating with farmers, partners and community members to help Vermont feed itself, working toward a future where communities are increasingly fed by local farms. Salvation Farms is a federally recognized nonprofit with a mission to build increased resilience in Vermont’s food system through agricultural surplus management through gleaning and other practices.

