Hunter Conference Marks a Return to In-Person Conferences

Hotel Online
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs to be expected, the prevalent theme was that leisure demand continues to drive the initial recovery, with corporate transient and meeting/group demand lagging, but one must wonder if meeting/group demand will bounce back quicker than anticipated given the rather last-minute popularity of this event. Multiple panels reported that small and mid-sized corporate group bookings are picking up, which will be a critical piece of the recovery story in the second half of 2021. Also highlighted was that travel would return to normal more quickly if/when companies quicken their return to the office and once normal in-classroom education resumes. Only time will tell, but if this conference was any indicator, meeting/group business will likely play a more important role in the early recovery of the industry than we might have expected. Forecasts presented by major firms aligned closely to HVS’s current projected trajectory, as illustrated below.

www.hotel-online.com
Economyhotelnewsresource.com

HVS Report – Hunter Conference Marks a Return to In-Person Conferences – By Rod Clough

One thing that stood out at the recent May 2021 Hunter Conference at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis was that people are ready to travel, gather, and attend large-scale conferences again. The Marriott was ready, with attentive staff, well thought-out procedures, and a great experience all around. Kudos to both the Hunter Conference team and the Marriott team. It was a truly flawless event.
