Texas Senate OKs use of rainy day fund to support grid operator

By Richard Williamson
bondbuyer.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas Senate authorized the use of the state’s rainy day fund to cover $2.1 billion of electric costs incurred after its power transmission system failed during a severe winter storm in February. A Senate amendment to House Bill 4492 allows the state’s main electric grid operator, known as the...

