newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pueblo, CO

AMBIPAR USA will lead emergency response and hazardous materials training at the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) Transportation Technology Center (TTC) in Pueblo, Colorado

By Ambipar Holding USA
Moore News
 3 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ -- Ambipar Response USA is pleased to announce that it has been selected by ENSCO, Inc. to lead emergency response and hazardous materials training at the Federal Railway Administration's (FRA) Transportation Technology Center (TTC) in Pueblo, CO. ENSCO was recently awarded a $ 571 million contract from the FRA to provide research, testing, engineering and training services at the TTC. The contract starts in October 2022 for a five-year option period and three five-year option periods for a total of twenty years from start date.

www.moorenews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
City
Austin, CO
City
Pueblo, CO
Local
Colorado Business
State
Washington State
Pueblo, CO
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Materials#Hazmat#Ttc#Environmental Services#Emergency Services#Highway Safety#Advanced Transport#Ambipar Usa#Fra Rrb#Cnw#Ensco Inc#Ttc#Ambipar Usa#Aenor#Iso#Tfs#Cebds#Ambipar Holding Usa#Ambipar Response Usa#Transportation Safety
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Health Services
Related
Colorado StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

We Insure Mile High Insurance Agency Opens in Colorado, Sur-passing the Company’s Milestone of 150 Locations

JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — We Insure, the innovative independent insurance company, announced today the opening of a new franchise agency to serve the residents of the Denver Metro area from Greenwood, Colo. We Insure added more than 50 franchises across 14 states in 2020 and anticipates record growth in 2021.
Colorado StatePosted by
94.3 The X

Long Work Hours Tough on Health – How Does Colorado Measure Up?

Your job may have a greater impact on your health than you think. Ever get to the end of a long work week and just feel completely run down? We know that our jobs have an immense effect on the way we feel. Heck, we probably feel run down after just a few hours at the office. If that's the case then you might want to consider a different job.
Colorado StateRocky Mountain Collegian

CSU plans to maintain mask requirement despite state ease

Colorado State’s Pandemic Preparedness Team issued a statement Sunday saying that they intend to continue with their public health restrictions amid the relaxations at the state and county level in Colorado. “It takes significant time, planning and preparation for the University to evaluate multiple data points and determine what is...
Colorado StateHealthcare IT News

How Colorado's largest HIE is matching patients with their records

Patient identity matching is a thorny issue: Stakeholders and decision-makers must hammer out a way to link patients to their health information while still taking security, privacy and equity into account. In Colorado, the largest health information exchange, CORHIO, has teamed up with state agencies to provide identity management services...
Colorado StateDenver Post

13 housing projects in Colorado awarded federal 9% tax credits

Thirteen planned income-restricted housing projects in the state have been awarded federal 9% low-income housing tax credits. The Colorado Housing and Finance Authority (CHFA), which allocates both state and federal housing tax credits in Colorado, released a list this week of the projects. Combined, they will have 882 income-restricted units.
Colorado Statebondbuyer.com

Colorado deals for transportation as it looks for long-term funding plan

As Colorado lawmakers seek a long-term source of transportation funding, the Centennial State is issuing $500 million of certificates of participation for rural highway projects. This week's deal, scheduled to price Wednesday, is part of $2 billion authorized by the 2017 legislature under Senate Bill 17-267 for projects through fiscal...
Colorado Statebikepacking.com

Introducing the New Republica Colorado

Brazil-based República Bicicletas just added another gravel bike to their lineup, featuring clearance for 27.5 x 2.1″ tires, custom geometry, and loads of mounting points. Check out the new República Colorado here…. If you missed our introduction to Brazil-based República Bicicletas, be sure to check that out here. To summarize,...
Pueblo, COPosted by
The Motley Fool

Curaleaf Acquiring Colorado Grower Los Suenos for $67 Million

So far, 2021 has been a year of consolidation in the marijuana industry, and on Monday a new acquisition was added to that list. U.S.-based multistate operator Curaleaf (OTC:CURLF) announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Los Suenos Farms, which it says is the largest outdoor grow operation in Colorado. Curaleaf will pay $67 million in a mix of cash and stock for its new asset.
Colorado StatePosted by
94.3 The X

Colorado Bar Requiring Proof of COVID-19 Vaccine to Sit Inside

While you are starting to hear of major corporations like Target, Costco, and Starbucks drop the mask requirements within their stores for fully vaccinated employees and customers some Colorado business owners are going in the other direction. It was LEX 18, that gave us the heads up about Bar Max here in Colorado that is requesting proof of vaccine from customers and employees if they want to remove their masks and dine indoors.
Colorado StateUnofficial Networks

Dropping Fireballs From The Sky...Colorado Controlled Burn Using 14,000 Ping Pong Ball Sized Fire Starters

“Its a great way to get a lot of fire on the ground without exposing any firefighters.”. Interesting method of wildfire mitigation in the hills of Colorado using 14,000 ping pong ball sized incendiary devices from a helicopter. Crews in the White River national forest have been airdropping tiny capsules of containing potassium permanganate which create a chemical reaction when they hit the ground and ignite. Longterm the efforts are aimed not only to prevent wildfires but to encourage aspen growth and provide more food rich habitat for elk herds. Very cool:
Pueblo County, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo County lifts all COVID-19 requirements for businesses and events

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- There's no more dial system in Pueblo County, all local COVID-19 restrictions and requirements have been lifted for businesses and events as of Monday, according to Pueblo County Public Health. This means all capacity restrictions have been lifted, and masks aren't required in many settings across Pueblo County. The Pueblo County The post Pueblo County lifts all COVID-19 requirements for businesses and events appeared first on KRDO.