You’ve checked out our earlier post on the Best Day Ever at Disney California Adventure park. Now it’s time to hop on over to Disneyland park, where the magic continues!. There’s no better place to start your day than in a galaxy far, far away — at Disneyland park’s newest land, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge! Get transported to another universe — Black Spire Outpost, on the Outer Rim planet of Batuu, as you live your own Star Wars adventure.