Tyler, TX

2021 Cattle Barron’s Gala: Aaron Watson, Live and Silent Auctions, and More

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTickets are on sale NOW for Saturday, June 19, 2021!. The first Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala was held in 1988. While much was known about this disease, much more was not. To date, over $15 million dollars has been raised locally to support both local and national cancer support services including cancer research. Without the help and local support of past contributors, this would not have been accomplished. For that, we thank you and appreciate your support now and in the future. As we embark on this journey, we are anxious to meet new supporters who will help us and the ACS combat cancer.

