Rose Breakfast, Graduation Rehearsal Precede Senior Assembly and Saturday's Graduation Ceremony

What a Graduating Senior Learned Over 4 Years of High School—Advice, Lessons, and General Knowledge. If you’re under 18, you know this already. The United States’ educational system sucks. The vast majority of the information you learn in high school will never be useful to you. Rather, it is far more important that you use these years to experience life. You will never be young again, and while you still have time to make mistakes, do so. The experiences you have now will come to define the rest of your life.