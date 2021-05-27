Rose Breakfast, Graduation Rehearsal Precede Senior Assembly and Saturday's Graduation Ceremony
The band played and balloons swayed with a summer breeze. Decorated with red roses, tables held parting gifts for the Bridgeport High School class of 2021. This was the scene Thursday morning at Wayne Jamison Field as members of the senior class rehearsed graduation under the leadership of Principal Matt DeMotto. Just prior to rehearsal, senior parents hosted the Rose Breakfast. Different than in years past, pre-packaged bagged breakfasts were served and enjoyed outdoors.connect-bridgeport.com