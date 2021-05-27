Eagles Fall to Muskegon Catholic Central in First Round of District Tournament
The Eagles fought hard against the Crusaders yesterday, ultimately falling to them 7 to 2. In the first half, the Eagles fumbled after a Crusaders forward scored a lucky goal off a free kick from outside the 18. A little shaken, the Eagles continued to fight but the Crusaders were able to sneak in 3 more goals that half. About 15 minutes in, junior Jaiden West gained control of the ball before passing it off to junior Olivia Hearth, who scored our first goal! Eagles leave the half down 4 to 1 but knowing they weren’t out of the game yet.kentcityathletics.com