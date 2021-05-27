Eagles Fall to Muskegon Catholic Central in First Round of District Tournament

Friday afternoon, the varsity softball team traveled to Holton to determine who would likely win the conference title. Holton is currently the #1 ranked team in the state for Division 4. Their team features 7 seniors, three of them are committed to play next year at the college level. Kent City played fearlessly against them once again. In game one, the Eagles played perfect defense behind pitcher Jacee Hoffman. She racked up 5 strikeouts and gave up no walks. She spread out 8 hits and earned a shutout. The defense was the story of the game. They played error free and were aggressive. Sophomore Lexi Bowers made an amazing diving catch attempt in centerfield on a fading line drive to the gap. Unfortunately, the ball did come out of her glove as she landed. In the same inning, her sister, senior Kenzie Bowers had a successful diving catch at shortstop to rob a Red Devil batter of a base hit. Offensively, the Eagles constantly attacked the Holton pitching. Kenzie Bowers led with 4 hits in the game, including a double. Kaila Krueger blasted two doubles to the gap. Jacee Hoffman, Lexi Bowers, Abby Pecynski, and Jade Mortensen each added singles. Ashley Darling laid down a perfect bunt for two RBI’s. The Eagles won 6-0.